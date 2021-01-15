Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.50.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 2,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

