Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $50,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.02. 53,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $458.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

