Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

BR traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.11. 9,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,558. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

