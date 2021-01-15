Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.