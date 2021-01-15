Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $318.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.80 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $316.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

