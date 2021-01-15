Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will report $201.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.90 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. HMS posted sales of $163.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $680.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HMS by 56.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HMS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HMS by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in HMS during the second quarter worth $486,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.