Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,513. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $949.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

