Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $494.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.90 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $475.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,952 shares of company stock worth $12,200,603 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.