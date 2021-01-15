Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to report $761.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.12 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $696.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.