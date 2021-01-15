Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 437.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 10,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $796.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

