Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will post sales of $227.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.77 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $321.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $864.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $906.56 million, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $937.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $738.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,654,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in QEP Resources by 59.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.