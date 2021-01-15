Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.11 Million

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report $707.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $702.61 million and the highest is $710.90 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $667.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

