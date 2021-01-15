Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report sales of $50.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $220.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $247.45 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $259.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million.

TWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

