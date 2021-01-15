Brokerages Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

CMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth $231,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMD opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

