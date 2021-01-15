Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.23 Million

Brokerages predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $107.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.75 million and the lowest is $103.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $381.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $385.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $422.38 million, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $440.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.34 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

