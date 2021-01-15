Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 155.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 444,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 964,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 4,204,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

