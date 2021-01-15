Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 188.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,189,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.