Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

NXGN stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

