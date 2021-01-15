Brokers Offer Predictions for Denny’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

DENN stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.