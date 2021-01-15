Brokers Set Expectations for AT&T Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,127,238. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

