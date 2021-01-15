Brokers Set Expectations for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

