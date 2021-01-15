Brokers Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Truist upped their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

KBH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

