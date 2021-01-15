Brokers Set Expectations for Lazard Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

