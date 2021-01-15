Brona McKeown Purchases 33 Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown bought 33 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($197.90).

LON BLND traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 449.10 ($5.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,267,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 484.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 402.75. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.10. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s payout ratio is currently -11.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.18 ($5.87).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

