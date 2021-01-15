Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,471 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. 140166 boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

