Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,206 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

