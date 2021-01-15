Brookstone Capital Management Buys 10,227 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 230.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

