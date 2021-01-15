Brookstone Capital Management Buys 658 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.