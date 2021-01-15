Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

