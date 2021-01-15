Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STBA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

