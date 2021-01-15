Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

