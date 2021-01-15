Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.19 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 235.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

