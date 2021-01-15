Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,465,000 after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

NYSE:SQ opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.47 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

