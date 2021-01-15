Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.17 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.