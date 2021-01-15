Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $310.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

