Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,088 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

