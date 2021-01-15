Brookstone Capital Management Sells 980 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 238.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,740.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,615.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.