Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $175.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.69. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $176.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

