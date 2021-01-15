Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

