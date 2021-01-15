BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.18

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$89.18 and last traded at C$87.95, with a volume of 583663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.41. The firm has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

