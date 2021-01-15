BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.85

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.85 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 18776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

