BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 40,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.41.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.