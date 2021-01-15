BTIG Research Downgrades SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Neutral

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 14,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

