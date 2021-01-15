BTIG Research Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.