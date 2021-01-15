BTU Protocol Trading 28.9% Lower This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and $320,566.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00476491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.17 or 0.04119097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016664 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

