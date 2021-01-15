Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.60

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 28723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

