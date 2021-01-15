BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

