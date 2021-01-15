BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

BW Offshore (OTCMKTS:BGSWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of BGSWF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About BW Offshore
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.