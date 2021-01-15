BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,800 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.