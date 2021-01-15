Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $2,671.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE CABO traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,990.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,909.77. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cable One by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

