Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Down to $385.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $351.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 383.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 299.02.

In related news, insider Michael Warren acquired 1,825 shares of Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

